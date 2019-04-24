× Crash sends semi through Macomb County home

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A home was severely damaged in Macomb County Wednesday after a semi-truck crashed through it.

It happened at the intersection of 26 Mile and Omo roads in Macomb Township, north of Detroit.

Authorities said a semi was going west on 26 Mile Road when it blew a tire, causing the driver to lose control and sending it into oncoming traffic. The semi hit a pickup truck before traveling through a home and coming to rest in a cemetery.

Nobody was in the home at the time of the crash, and neither of the drivers involved suffered major injuries.