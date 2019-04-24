Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Delta Dental grant expands dental program for pregnant women in Michigan

Posted 11:19 AM, April 24, 2019, by , Updated at 11:18AM, April 24, 2019

There are so many things women have to worry about when they are pregnant, but dental care isn't one of those things that comes to mind. The Delta Dental Foundation is expanding a new pilot program to help pregnant women in high-risk populations.

Thanks to the $63,000 grant, the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry will expand the Michigan Initiative for Maternal and Infant Oral Health program.

MIMOH started in 2017 by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which integrates a dental checkup into a mother's scheduled obstetrician appointment, making it more convenient for her to address oral health needs during pregnancy.

MIMOH is modeled after a program Grace Health in Battle Creek has run for four years.

To learn more, visit deltadentalmi.com.

