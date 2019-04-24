Dishwasher Usage 101

Sponsored Content

GERRIT’S APPLIANCES – What you need to know to have your dishwasher work to its fullest potential!

Due to recent changes in energy efficiency by the federal government, dishwashers have had massive changes compared to models you may have had in your home prior to this unit.

For best performance follow directions below, failure to do so will compromise your washability!

Your new dishwasher will use approximately 3-4 gallons of water, vs. your old model which used anywhere from 7-10 gallons of water. Due to this, your new dishwasher will run for approximately 2 to 2 ½ hours due to filtering water thru the system. Your new dishwasher has what is called a turbidity sensor in the dishwasher that will help with cycle length and energy savings. If your dishes are not as clean going in, it will wash for a longer time, if your dishes are scraped well, the cycle time will be approximately 15 min. less. IT IS IMPERATIVE FOR YOU TO FOLLOW THE FOLLOWING DIRECTIONS!!!