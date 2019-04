Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. – An Ingham County educator known for her dedication to improving education through the innovative use of technology for teachers and students across her district has been honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery.

The award winner, Margy Barile, is an instructional technology specialist for the Haslett Public Schools.

