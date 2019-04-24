Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Gas leak closes down M-120 in Muskegon County

Muskegon Township Fire unit

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Emergency responders have closed down M-120 in Muskegon Township due to a gas leak.

According to the Muskegon Township Fire Department, Holton Road is closed from Russel to Giles. A 6-inch service line is leaking natural gas.

The scene is in the middle of an on-going road construction project on M-120, but it’s not clear if that work caused the leak.

The utility company is on site trying to stop the leak. It is not known how long it could take to fix.

