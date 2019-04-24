Griffins drop game four, head to Chicago for decisive game Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Derek Hulak got the Griffins on the board first with a goal in the second period, but the Wolves scored the next three on their way to a 5-2 win in game four Wednesday at Van Andel Arena.

Turner Elson scored the Griffins second goal just over two minutes into the third period to cut the deficit to 3-2, but Chicago added a pair of empty netter late to ice it.

The Wolves were 2/4 on the power play while Grand Rapids was 0/3.

The series is now tied at two with a decisive game game five scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. in Chicago's building.