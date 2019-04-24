× GRPD confiscates gun after argument between 15 to 20 people

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police officers have taken a CPL-holder’s gun for “safekeeping” following an argument Wednesday between a crowd of 15 to 20 people on the city’s southeast side that initially sounded a lot worse than it turned out to be.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, possibly over a property dispute. Exactly what transpired is still being investigated.

GRPD Sergeant Cathy Williams tells FOX 17 that a number of 911 calls came in with people claiming everything from a shooting to a stabbing had occurred outside an auto-shop strip mall in the 1800 block of 28th Street SE. That’s near Chamberlain Avenue, between Kalamazoo and Breton avenues.

But there was no stabbing and no shooting. And a rumor that someone was held at gunpoint also was dispelled.

However, police say a woman who happens to be a Michigan Department of Corrections employee and a registered Concealed Pistol License (CPL)-holder, did possess a gun. Investigators say another person claimed the MDOC employee pointed a gun at the alleged victim, but that has not been corroborated.

Police took the firearm for “safekeeping” and ordered the MDOC employee and the alleged victim to speak to a GRPD detective on Thursday. So, the investigation continues. Details about what the property dispute may’ve entailed, the type of gun police confiscated and names of the people involved have not been disclosed yet.

Police say there were no arrests and no injuries.