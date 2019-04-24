× GRPD goes undercover for Distracted Driver Awareness Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police went undercover this month to enforce distracted driving laws as part of Distracted Driver Awareness Month.

On April 11, an officer in an unmarked vehicle paired up with an officer in a nearby cruiser and made 17 distracted driving stops and wrote five citations for texting while driving.

Police say texting while driving may be easy for citizens to spot, but it is difficult for officers to issue citations because Michigan isn’t a hands-free state.

GRPD asks residents to keep their eyes on the road, and reminds everyone that a life may depend on it.