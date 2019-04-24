Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

GRPD goes undercover for Distracted Driver Awareness Month

Posted 7:15 PM, April 24, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police went undercover this month to enforce distracted driving laws as part of Distracted Driver Awareness Month.

On April 11, an officer in an unmarked vehicle paired up with an officer in a nearby cruiser and made 17 distracted driving stops and wrote five citations for texting while driving.

Police say texting while driving may be easy for citizens to spot, but it is difficult for officers to issue citations because Michigan isn’t a hands-free state.

GRPD asks residents to keep their eyes on the road, and reminds everyone that a life may depend on it.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.