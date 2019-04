WEST MICHIGAN — A few West Michigan made TripAdvisor’s list of best places for romantic getaways.

Saugatuck was named of the best cities. It’s known for its Oval Beach and popular spot for the LGBT community.

Fredrik Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapids was also mentioned where couples can enjoy going on romantic picnics.

South Haven was named for its Blueberry Festival and lighthouse.

To see the complete list click here.