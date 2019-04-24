Kids can burn off energy without breaking the bank at Jenison gym

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JENISON, Mich. -- If you are looking for a place to take the kids to burn off some energy, without breaking the bank a facility in West Michigan has a lot to offer.

Kids Unlimited Activity Center, 596 Baldwin Street Suite 2, offers open gym on Wednesday's for families to bring their kids for a ton of different fun activities.

Your family can enjoy jumping on a half-dozen trampoline surfaces, climb the ninja course, or swing on the ropes.

The cost is $5 per kid or just $15 for the entire family.

They also host a number of various events throughout the week. You can find more information here.