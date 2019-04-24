Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Kids can burn off energy without breaking the bank at Jenison gym

Posted 7:29 AM, April 24, 2019, by

JENISON, Mich. -- If you are looking for a place to take the kids to burn off some energy, without breaking the bank a facility in West Michigan has a lot to offer.

Kids Unlimited Activity Center, 596 Baldwin Street Suite 2, offers open gym on Wednesday's for families to bring their kids for a ton of different fun activities.

Your family can enjoy jumping on a half-dozen trampoline surfaces, climb the ninja course, or swing on the ropes.

The cost is $5 per kid or just $15 for the entire family.

They also host a number of various events throughout the week. You can find more information here.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.