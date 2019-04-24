Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Liquor store employee beaten during robbery; 3 suspects at large

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are searching for three suspects accused of injuring an employee during a robbery at a Cass County liquor store.

The employee at Sunrise Liquor, in the 1000 block of Huntly Road, tells authorities that the three suspects entered the store and started physically assaulting him, forcing him to open the cash drawer.

Police say the employee was injured in the incident, but is expected to recover.

We’re told their faces were covered during the robbery but they did not have any weapon. The suspects are only identified as a medium build black male and two medium build black females.

Police say the trio fled from the store in an unknown direction. A K9 track was attempted and evidence was located but authorities did not locate the suspects.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Cass County Tip line 1-800-462-9328.

1 Comment

