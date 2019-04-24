Looking for a new home? Check out the Town Square Community Open House, April 28

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for a new home, or need information on how to buy before making a decision? Eastbrook Homes is hosting an open house featuring over 10 homes in the Rockford area on Saturday.

Town Square features a wide range of finished homes which will be open for personal tours. In each home, there will be refreshments and information on each home. Plus, guests who visit all the homes will be entered to win a gift card.

The Community Open House will take place at Town Square on April 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. It's free, plus food and drinks will be provided.

To learn more, visit eastbrookhomes.com.