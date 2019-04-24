Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Looking for a new home? Check out the Town Square Community Open House, April 28

Posted 11:37 AM, April 24, 2019, by , Updated at 11:36AM, April 24, 2019

Looking for a new home, or need information on how to buy before making a decision? Eastbrook Homes is hosting an open house featuring over 10 homes in the Rockford area on Saturday.

Town Square features a wide range of finished homes which will be open for personal tours. In each home, there will be refreshments and information on each home. Plus, guests who visit all the homes will be entered to win a gift card.

The Community Open House will take place at Town Square on April 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. It's free, plus food and drinks will be provided.

To learn more, visit eastbrookhomes.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.