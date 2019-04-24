× MSP seeks tips on missing children in Gaylord

GAYLORD, Mich. — Michigan State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two children who are believed to be missing and endangered.

Ricardo Martinez and Orlando Hernandez were last seen at the Taco Bell located at 1352 W. Main St. in Gaylord.

Martinez is described as standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 106 lbs. with brown hair and eyes. Authorities describe Hernandez as being 6 feet tall, weighing 167 lbs. and having brown hair and eyes.

Authorities said they are believed to be 44-year-old April Mae Fuller in a green 2003 Dodge Caravan with a Michigan license plate No. DWV3864.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Gaylord Police Department.