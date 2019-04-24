No confirmed measles cases reported in Kent County

ROCKFORD, Mich. – School officials and the Kent County Health Department say that there have been no confirmed cases of measles in West Michigan, despite a letter from a school nurse last week.

Rockford Superintendent Mike Shibler tells FOX 17 that the school nurse sent a letter last week saying there was a confirmed case of measles in West Michigan, after the Kent County Health Department put out an alert that a traveler with the measles had exposed others to the virus at an airport hotel and at the Med Center on Plainfield Avenue. The school district was wanting to warn parents that someone in the district could have been exposed, but incorrectly implied that a Kent County resident was confirmed to have the measles.

The Kent County Health Department tells FOX 17 that there was one, separate, suspected case of the measles in Kent County, but that has tested negative. No other cases of measles have been confirmed in Kent County.

Over 40 cases of measles have been confirmed in southeastern Michigan this year.