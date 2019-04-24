Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

OK Conference realignment voted in for ’20-21 school year

The OK Conference is realigning for four years starting in the 2020-2021 school year after a proposal was voted in by the 49 members of the conference Wednesday.

The new look goes from seven divisions down to six with the elimination of the OK Green and will look like this:

OK Red: East Kentwood, Rockford, West Ottawa, Grand Haven, Hudsonville, Grandville, Caledonia, Jenison

OK Black: Grand Rapids Union, Mona Shores, Byron Center, Reeths-Puffer, Holland, Zeeland West, Muskegon, Zeeland East

OK White: Forest Hills Central, Forest Hills Northern, Lowell, Northview, Greenville, Cedar Springs, East Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids Catholic Central

OK Gold: Wyoming, Kenowa Hills, Thornapple Kellogg, Grand Rapids Christian, Forest Hills Eastern, Wayland, Hamilton, South Christian

OK Blue: Ottawa Hills, Spring Lake, Coopersville,  Fruitport, Allendale, Holland Christian, Unity Christian, West Catholic

OK Silver: Sparta, Kelloggsville, Godwin Heights, Comstock Park, Belding, Hopkins, Wyoming Lee, NorthPointe Christian, Calvin Christian

The new alignment will reunite Lowell and East Grand Rapids in the OK White after they spent the last four years in separate divisions.

Zeeland East and Zeeland West join Muskegon and Mona Shores to make the OK Black very tough in football.

The OK Silver is the only division with nine schools (the other five divisions have eight schools), but Wyoming Lee and NorthPointe Christian have decided to play independent schedules in football which could leave the division at seven in that sport only.

