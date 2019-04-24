Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Report: Michigan traffic deaths dipped below 1,000 last year

Posted 1:55 PM, April 24, 2019, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Officials say Michigan traffic deaths dipped below 1,000 in 2018 for the first time since 2015.

The Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center announced Wednesday that Michigan traffic deaths totaled 974 in 2018, down 5% from 1,028 in 2017 .

The total number of injuries, crashes and serious injuries also all declined. The percentage of alcohol-involved fatalities decreased by 12% to 315 in 2018 from 359 in 2017.

Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning , notes in a statement that there is “still a long way to go” to reduce the number of deaths and injuries. He says the office and its partners “will pursue effective countermeasures, such as education and enforcement.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.