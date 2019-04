Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four-time Grammy nominee saxophonist Boney James, who's touring on the strength of his 16th album, is coming to perform in Kalamazoo tonight, April 24.

He'll be performing at the Kalamazoo State Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Learn more about Boney James and his music at BoneyJames.com.