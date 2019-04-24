× State Police make child porn arrest

WHITEHALL, Mich. – Michigan State Police say they have arrested a man in Muskegon County following an undercover investigation into his online activity.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announced Thursday, April 24th, the arrest of Robert Stribley. Officers say the 58-year-old had sexually abusive online activity targeting children. State Police searched his home in Whitehall earlier this month, and then arrested Stribley.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office filed 4 charges against him, with two counts of distributing child sexually abusive material, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Stribley was arraigned on April 19th.

State Police say it’s important for parents to speak with their children about how to safely navigate the internet. Resources are available at http://www.missingkids.org