Suspect arrested in downtown Holland break-ins

HOLLAND, Mich. – Public safety officers in Holland say they have arrested a suspect in a string of recent downtown thefts from businesses.

Officials say officers were on patrol at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday when they spotted someone inside a business at 23 W. 8th Street. They surrounded the business and called in a K9 unit. They found a person hiding inside the business and took that person into custody.

They believe the suspect may be involved in other Breaking and Entering instances in downtown Holland. The suspect is being held in the Holland jail, pending arraignment.

Investigators say that between March 22 and April 22, there have been fifteen Breaking and Enterings and two other attempted break-ins. This past weekend, there were six business break-ins and two more attempts.

Officers also say that about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, they were called to another Breaking and Entering in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. That suspect was found in a nearby apartment. That person is not suspected of being connected with the downtown break-ins.