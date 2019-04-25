Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

5th annual Bridge Walk for Autism downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A thousand people are expected to take part in the 5th annual Bridge Walk for Autism downtown Grand Rapids Thursday.

The event is hosted by the Hope Network Thursday from 4-6 p.m. on the blue bridge downtown GR. The organization is inviting anyone in our community who has been impacted by autism in any way to take participate.
The organization is again partnering with the Grand Rapids Public Museum to host a free, sensory-friendly event following the walk from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The museum will adapt sounds, lighting and activities within the current exhibits to create a low-sensory experience. You can RSVP on Hope Network's website.

