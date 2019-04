Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The third annual 92 for 22 Walk kicks off in Grand Rapids Thursday.

The 92-mile walk is to raise awareness and money to prevent suicide in our Veterans. The movement was started by a group of Veterans from West Michigan who wanted to offer help to fellow service men and women.

The walk kicks off at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Veterans Memorial Park in Grand Rapids and is set to end Sunday afternoon in Stevensville.

Money raised will go to support local Veterans.