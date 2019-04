× B-93 Birthday Bash returns to Fifth Third Ballpark

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The B-93 Birthday Bash is returning again for its second year at Fifth Third Ballpark.

This year’s country music concert will be on Saturday, June 8. The concert lineup this year will feature Brantley Gilbert, Granger Smith, Jordan Davis and Hardy.

Reserve box seating is $45 with general admission tickets on the field priced at $55. Other VIP seats are available and parking will be $10.

