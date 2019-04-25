Budgeting for an appliance purchase

Sponsored Content: GERRIT’S APPLIANCES

Building or remodeling a new home is already a daunting task on its own – but budgeting for the project seems to be where a majority of the stress comes from!

Appliances are a product that people are definitely not shopping for every single year – we even have customers come in who haven’t bought a single piece in over 20 years!

We would like to help you out and give you a little guide on how to budget for your new appliances. We are going to be using a few sample GE Appliances kitchens in order to show you what $2500, $5000 & $10,000 will get you in an appliance package.

Here is an example of an appliance package for approximately $2500:

Fridge – the fridge that we have used in this sample package is a side by side refrigerator with an ice and water dispenser on the outside. If you wanted to bring the price down even further, a top freezer refrigerator would also be a good option in this package.

Range – this is a four burner, self-cleaning electric range with a storage drawer. A gas range would also be available for approximately $100 more.

Microwave – standard over the range microwave, 1000 watts.

Dishwasher – plastic tub interior, front controls, 54 DBA (noise level).

Now, here is an example of a $5000 package:

Fridge – french door, bottom freezer fridge with ice & water in the door. Capacity is 28 cubic feet.

Range – slide in electric range with convection. Five burners on cooktop.

Microwave – over the range sensor microwave. 1000 watts.

Dishwasher – stainless steel tub, bottle wash jets, ball-bearing glide upper rack, hidden controls, 46 DBA.

Lastly, here is an example of what an approximately $10,000 package looks like:

Fridge – french door, bottom freezer with ice, water & hot water dispenser.

Range – slide in double oven electric range with convection, self-cleaning, 5 burner.

Microwave – built in convection microwave with trim kit.

Hood – chimney range hood.

Dishwasher – stainless steel tub, 3rd rack, bottle wash jets, hidden controls, 45 DBA.

Hopefully this helps with getting a good idea on what to budget for your appliance package! If you’d like more information on this or any other brands, stop in to either of our two locations and we would be more than happy to help you!