Crews contain fire at Grand Haven laundromat, no injuries

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Officials are investigating after a fire broke out at a Grand Haven laundromat Thursday.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. at BCS Laundry, located at 947 Robbins Rd.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the roof and inside the building. The blaze was quickly under control, and all the people inside evacuated the business without injuries.

Preliminary investigation determined the fire started in one of the dryers. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.