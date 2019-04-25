Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on farm

Posted 8:01 AM, April 25, 2019, by

COLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was seriously injured after a rollover crash on a St. Joseph County farm.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 58000 block of M66 in Colon Township when the man drove through a field during farming operations.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Steven Wickey, was speeding, lost control, and rolled the truck causing him to be ejected and seriously injured.

His passenger was not hurt.

Deputies believe speed was a factor and say the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.