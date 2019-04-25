× Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on farm

COLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was seriously injured after a rollover crash on a St. Joseph County farm.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 58000 block of M66 in Colon Township when the man drove through a field during farming operations.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Steven Wickey, was speeding, lost control, and rolled the truck causing him to be ejected and seriously injured.

His passenger was not hurt.

Deputies believe speed was a factor and say the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.