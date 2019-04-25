Family shares battle with cystic fibrosis ahead of fundraiser

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 30,000 people are living with Cystic Fibrosis and even more startling, 75 percent of people with the disease are diagnosed by the age of two.

Bu on Thursday night, you have a chance to help local families affected by it.

West Michigan mother Kelly Klotz says her soon to be 2-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at birth .

After spending time in the NICU, her mother is hoping to raise awareness for the disease. Klotz worked with local restaurant U’ccello’s and Herb and Fire Pizzeria to host a fundraiser tonight at all of their locations.

A total of 15-percent of sales will be donated to the Cystic Fibrosis foundation, to fund new research.

The deal is good from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. today.