“Freaky Friday” coming to Circle Theatre May 2-18

Kids, what would it be like to be your mom? Moms, what would it be like to be your kids? This fun adventure is about to play out on stage as Circle Theatre presents, Freaky Friday.

Cast members Ellie Blake and Savannah, along with music director Josh Keller,

Freaky Friday is the story of an overworked mother and her teenage daughter who magically swap bodies and have just one day to put things right again. The musical is based on the novel by Mary Rodgers, and the hit Disney film.

Freaky Friday runs May 2-18, with Lobby Bar available on May 3. Lobby Bar is a chance to purchase a craft beer or wine, take it into the theatre during the show, and have proceeds go toward supporting Circle Theatre.

To purchase tickets, visit circletheatre.org.

