ALLENDALE, Mich -- Grand Valley All-American Allison Lipovsky threw a complete game shutout with 14 strikeouts in Grand Valley's 5-0 game one win over Ferris State in a GLIAC doubleheader. The Lakers would take game two as well, 3-0.
Grand Valley shuts out Ferris State in softball doubleheader
