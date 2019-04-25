GRPD investigates armed home invasion on city’s northeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating an armed home invasion that occurred Wednesday night near Knapp Street NE and Fuller Ave.

The time was around 10 p.m., and the location was the 1900 block of Dawson Avenue.

GRPD tells FOX 17 a resident responded to a knock on her door, and three suspects barged inside. One of them was holding a handgun. They proceeded to rummage the home and steal some unspecified items.

“The suspects were all male and they fled out of the house prior to officers arriving. A k9 track was attempted but no one was located and our Forensic Unit responded to preserve/collect any eveidence. ”

A GRPD detective is now investigating the incident. There was no confirmation on the suspects’ description.

No injuries were reported.