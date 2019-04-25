Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

GRPD searching for suspect in shooting

Photos of Terrell Tate.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect in a Grand Rapids shooting.

The shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Cherry Street and Division Avenue. The male victim was hospitalized, but survived.

Police have identified 32-year-old Terrell Nigel Tate as a suspect in the shooting. He is described as being 5-foot-8 and weighing about 170 pounds, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police say he has connections in Grand Rapids and Flint-area.

He is facing charges of assault with intent to commit murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Grand Rapids police or Silent Observer.

 

