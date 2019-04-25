Here we go again: One more round of snow coming

Right when we thought ( and were hoping ) the snow season was over, here comes another system looking to deposit some more accumulating snow.

After a couple days of fantastic weather Wednesday and Thursday under plentiful sunshine and temps well into the 60s to near 70 degrees, the weather looks to change dramatically over this coming weekend.

An area of low pressure developing in the central plains states will pass across Iowa and into northern Indiana and Ohio overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Expect clouds to thicken across West Michigan Saturday morning and early afternoon, leading to rain developing at some point mid-to-late afternoon into the early evening hours. This rain will mix with, and then change to snow during the evening and continue into the overnight. All the precipitation will shift out of here by around daybreak Sunday.

Where the heaviest snow band sets up is still up for debate, but based on the latest information, we have developed a snow map which shows the prospect for a few inches of slushy snow here in Grand Rapids. Most areas in West Michigan have at least a chance to see some accumulation from this particular event.

This would only be the fourth time since records began in Grand Rapids in 1892 where we have seen more than one inch of snow this late in the year. Late season snow systems can be fickle and future refinements in the forecast may be needed, so stay tuned.

Some sun does return by late morning Sunday and temps will be back to around 50 degrees. Expect most of whatever snow falls to disappear before the weekend comes to a close.