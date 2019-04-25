× Holland HopCat opening Saturday

HOLLAND, Mich. — West Michigan will soon be home to another HopCat location but this time on the Lakeshore.

HopCat will open its 17th location, 80 West 8th Street in Holland on Saturday, April 27.

It will be part of the West Eighth Street development which will include an 11-screen cinema, retail shops, apartments, condominiums and a new parking deck with 380 spaces.

The first 200 people in the new store will get free cosmic fries for a year, as long as you have the HopCat rewards program.