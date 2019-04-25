Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Holland HopCat opening Saturday

Posted 7:17 AM, April 25, 2019, by

HOLLAND, Mich. — West Michigan will soon be home to another HopCat location but this time on the Lakeshore.

HopCat will open its 17th location, 80 West 8th Street in Holland on Saturday, April 27.

It will be part of the West Eighth Street development which will include an 11-screen cinema, retail shops, apartments, condominiums and a new parking deck with 380 spaces.

The first 200 people in the new store will get free cosmic fries for a year, as long as you have the HopCat rewards program.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.