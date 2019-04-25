Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Lions go with tight end T.J. Hockenson at No. 8

Posted 9:20 PM, April 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:24PM, April 25, 2019

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - NOVEMBER 03: T.J. Hockenson #38 of the Iowa Hawkeyes catches a touchdown pass in the end zone as Kenneth Major #2 of the Purdue Boilermakers defends at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 3, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson, who seemed destined for Jacksonville before Josh Allen fell to the Jaguars, went at the eighth pick one spot later to Detroit.

Hockenson is an all-around tight end with blocking skills, speed and savvy. He finds open areas in defenses and doesn’t drop the ball.

He caught 49 passes for 760 yards and six touchdowns for the Iowa Hawkeyes last season.

