Lions go with tight end T.J. Hockenson at No. 8

Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson, who seemed destined for Jacksonville before Josh Allen fell to the Jaguars, went at the eighth pick one spot later to Detroit.

Hockenson is an all-around tight end with blocking skills, speed and savvy. He finds open areas in defenses and doesn’t drop the ball.

He caught 49 passes for 760 yards and six touchdowns for the Iowa Hawkeyes last season.