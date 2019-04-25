Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Meijer LPGA Classic offers golf, food, and family fun June 11-16

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is returning once again for its 6th year to raise money for a good cause.

While many will have their focus on the fairways, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give will offer much more than top tier golf. There's a 5K, a tent for the foodies at Grand Taste, and even a Father's Day celebration! All of this and more surround the tournament that was named the Best Family Experience on the Tour in 2018 last year.

Tim from Masterpiece Flower Company and Christina from Meijer stopped by the show to talk more about what there is to offer at the Meijer LPGA Classic this year.

The Meijer LPGA Classic will take place June 11-16 at the Blythfield Country Club.

To purchase tickets or to learn more information, visit meijerlpgaclassic.com.

