Michigan DNR investigate how dead bobcat ended up in a tree

Posted 11:34 AM, April 25, 2019

Getty Images - File Photo

FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Michigan wildlife officials are investigating how a dead bobcat ended up in a tree in Montcalm County.

The animal’s carcass was found Tuesday in the Flat River State Game Area. Officials with Michigan Department of Natural Resources plan to seek a necropsy to find out how the bobcat died.

John Niewoonder is a wildlife biologist for the DNR. He tells the Detroit Free Press that hunting and trapping of bobcats is allowed in the Upper Peninsula and in parts of the Lower Peninsula but not as far south as where the cat was found in a small tree.

He says the bobcat was a healthy looking male weighing 25 to 30 pounds. Niewoonder says that most likely it was hit by a car and then placed in the tree.

