MSP investigating theft at Branch Co. Airport

COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are investigating a break-in at a hanger at the Branch County Airport.

It happened between 6 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Branch County Airport in Coldwater Township.

Authorities say two go-karts and a statue were stolen in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall post at 269-558-0500.