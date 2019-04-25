Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Muskegon Police: person shot, multiple shell casings on street

Posted 11:40 PM, April 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:42PM, April 25, 2019

MUSKEGON, Mich.  — Muskegon Police say one person was shot late Thursday night – and now they’re searching for whoever pulled the trigger.

It happened around 10:20 p.m., near the intersection of Dyson Street and E. Larch Avenue. That’s one block north of Laketon Avenue, and four blocks west of Getty Street.

Police told FOX 17 at the scene late Thursday night that they were searching for the gunman. But there was no immediate indication if they knew who that was, or if anyone was taken into custody for questioning.

Details about who was shot, that person’s condition and other details – such as a possible motive – were not being provided by police late Thursday night, as they worked to process the crime scene.

Police taped off the intersection while they collected evidence, which included a number of shell casings on the road.

 

 

