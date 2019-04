× No injuries after fire at Muskegon Heights home

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Nobody was injured in a fire Thursday that destroyed the garage at a Muskegon Heights home.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at a house in the 3100 block of 8th Street near the intersection of Rotterdam Avenue.

Fire officials said the fire started from a neighboring yard and spread to a fence and garage. The fire destroyed the garage and melting siding on the house.