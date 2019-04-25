Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Police trying to ID woman hit by car in Grandville

Posted 6:07 AM, April 25, 2019, by , Updated at 07:01AM, April 25, 2019

GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- Police are searching for tips leading to the identity of a woman who was hit by a car late Wednesday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the area of Wilson Avenue and N. Big Springs Drive, not far from Grandville Middle School.

The victim is described as a white female around 20-30 years old, with blonde shoulder-length hair.

She was wearing a PINK brand maroon sweatshirt, a light blue shirt underneath, and black yoga pants. She also was wearing a round, silver diamond necklace and fake eyelashes.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police.

