ROCKFORD, Mich -- The Rockford boys lacrosse team kept their winning streak going with a 10-7 win over East Grand Rapids on Thursday evening. The Rams received a four goal night from Ian Rodriguez while Nick McCreery added three. Rockford led 5-0 after a quarter of play before the Pioneers scored three unanswered to begin the second, including two from David Lime.
Rockford notches impressive boys lacrosse win over East Grand Rapids
-
Forest Hills Central downs East Grand Rapids in boys lacrosse
-
Forest Hills Northern survives scare from Rockford in District opener
-
Northview tops Rockford for 19th straight win
-
OK Conference realignment voted in for ’20-21 school year
-
East Grand Rapids wins rivalry game on the ice over Grand Rapids Christian
-
-
Forest Hills Central football players continue to lead way for lacrosse team
-
East Kentwood wins regional championship over Hudsonville in third meeting of the season
-
Rockford girls alone atop OK Red after defeating East Kentwood
-
Griffins drop eighth straight game during pivotal playoff race
-
East Grand Rapids beats Ottawa Hills in district opener
-
-
East Grand Rapids takes rivalry showdown with Grand Rapids Catholic Central
-
Rockford girls pick up conference win over West Ottawa
-
East Grand Rapids clinches OK Gold with win at South Christian