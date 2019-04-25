Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Rockford notches impressive boys lacrosse win over East Grand Rapids

ROCKFORD, Mich -- The Rockford boys lacrosse team kept their winning streak going with a 10-7 win over East Grand Rapids on Thursday evening. The Rams received a four goal night from Ian Rodriguez while Nick McCreery added three. Rockford led 5-0 after a quarter of play before the Pioneers scored three unanswered to begin the second, including two from David Lime.

