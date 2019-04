Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- Drivers are being asked to avoid a portion of 44th Street in Kent County while crews work to replace a water main break.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department says it happened sometime overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

You can expect a closure of westbound 44th Street between Brockton Drive SE and Danvers Drive SE while crews work to repair the water main.

Dispatchers say you can expect that area to be closed passed morning rush hour.