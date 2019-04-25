Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

What the Heckboy: Theater near church avoids ‘Hellboy’ title

Posted 8:36 AM, April 25, 2019, by

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 09: David Harbour attends the "Hellboy" New York Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

DICKSON, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee movie theater that sits across from a church and next to an elementary school is promoting the latest movie in the “Hellboy” franchise as “Heckboy.”

The Tennessean reports the PG advertisement at the Dickson theater has caused a local buzz around the $50 million movie, which grossed $19.8 million in its first two weekends.

Manager Belinda Daniel says the theater avoids putting up words on its sign that may be seen as profanity. She says they want to be respectful to everyone, including the hundreds of children who pass by every day. But she says the response to the theater’s play on words has been more exciting than expected.

She says she’s glad the sign shared the community’s personality and incited some laughs.

