Wine & Canvas: Paint your pet
-
Friday’s Friend: Peaches
-
Spoil your pet with items found at West Michigan Pet Expo
-
Body armor saves dog from coyote attack: ‘She was headed for the jaws of death’
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 28
-
DIY studio ‘Hammer & Stain West Michigan’ opens in Grandville
-
-
You can get custom slippers made to look exactly like your pet
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for April 22
-
Artist sells Pringles wine tumblers after viral story of woman banned from Walmart
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for February 20
-
West Michigan hunters offering to help control coyote population
-
-
Meet new furry, feathery, and scaly friends at West MI Pet Expo
-
Celebrate your furry friend at LaughFest’s “People and Pets”
-
Keep small pets close; multiple coyote sightings as mating season rolls on