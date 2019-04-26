× $30,000 dropped on US-31 in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Traffic backed up on US-31 Thursday night when motorists started finding cash strewn across the roadway.

Grand Haven Public Safety Officers were called to US-31 south of Coho Drive just before 9:00 p.m. where people were stopping on the road to pick up the money. Officers temporarily closed the road while they and the motorists collected the cash.

Jeff Hawke, the Director of Public Safety, says that the owner of the money returned to the scene and says that he had accidentally left a cardboard box on the bumper of his truck containing $30,000. The owner told police that the box fell off his bumper while driving north on Beach Boulevard, sending the cash across the road, just south of the drawbridge.

Officers and witnesses picked up $2,470. Anyone that also picked up cash is asked to turn it in to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

Hawke says that all the cash that was dropped on the road has been recovered and that no one should stop and walk around the area looking for more.