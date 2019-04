Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Local band, Conestoga Country, is gearing up for a busy summer and they launched a new single on Friday. They stopped by our studio to preview it and talk about upcoming performances in West Michigan.

Their new single, "Just Add Beer," is out now and the band is performing at the Battle of the Bands at the Intersection on May 17.

For about the band and see where they'll be playing throughout the summer click here.