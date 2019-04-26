Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Convicted killer’s appeal for new trial denied

Posted 7:40 PM, April 26, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man convicted of killing a woman near Grand Rapids Community College in 2016 has had his appeal for a new trial denied.

Marcus Bivins was convicted of first-degree murder in 2017 for fatally stabbing and beating 34-year-old Jeanne Huntoon outside a GRCC parking ramp. Surveillance video showed Bivins dragging her body through the ramp, and he confessed his mind “clicked over” during the crime.

In his appeal, Bivins argued for a new trial saying his lawyer was ineffective because he didn’t object to a “defective” jury verdict form and instructions. The appeal also claims the lawyer failed to present an expert witness concerning Bivins’ mental illness and legal insanity.

The appeals court disagreed with both claims and denied his appeal.

