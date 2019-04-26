Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Former union treasurer accused of embezzling $14K

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is facing multiple federal charges for allegedly embezzling from a union.

Stephen Perez is accused of using his role as the treasurer for Steelworkers Local 402 to embezzle over $14,000 from the union between January 2016 and March 2017. He also allegedly lied on forms filed with the government to cover up the money.

He is charged with embezzlement and theft of labor union assets, falsification of an annual report filed by a labor union, and falsification of financial records required to be kept by a labor union.

Perez faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

 

