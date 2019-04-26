Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Friday’s Friend: Chai

Posted 11:47 AM, April 26, 2019, by

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Chai! Chai is a 4-month-old Terrier Mix. He came to the Humane Society of West Michigan as a stray earlier this month and was never claimed. He loves to be held and cuddled, and has a playful puppy side as well!

Empty the Shelters

On May 4, all adoptions will be $25! Puppies & kittens will not be available for adoption this day. The HSWM will be open from 11 a.m. to 4p.m.

Be sure to know the name of the animal you want to visit prior to the event. Check out which animals are up for adoption here.

For more information on our adoption process please visit hswestmi.org/adopt.html.

Puppies on the Patio

On April 30, Big E's Sports Grill will be celebrating Adopt a Shelter Pet Day from 4 to 7 p.m. at both their East Beltline and Downtown locations and a portion of the proceeds will be donated back to help more animals get adopted!

For more information, visit hswestmi.org or call (616) 437-8900.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.