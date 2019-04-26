Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Chai! Chai is a 4-month-old Terrier Mix. He came to the Humane Society of West Michigan as a stray earlier this month and was never claimed. He loves to be held and cuddled, and has a playful puppy side as well!

Empty the Shelters

On May 4, all adoptions will be $25! Puppies & kittens will not be available for adoption this day. The HSWM will be open from 11 a.m. to 4p.m.

Be sure to know the name of the animal you want to visit prior to the event. Check out which animals are up for adoption here.

For more information on our adoption process please visit hswestmi.org/adopt.html.

Puppies on the Patio

On April 30, Big E's Sports Grill will be celebrating Adopt a Shelter Pet Day from 4 to 7 p.m. at both their East Beltline and Downtown locations and a portion of the proceeds will be donated back to help more animals get adopted!

For more information, visit hswestmi.org or call (616) 437-8900.