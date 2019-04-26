Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Get your Italian dessert fix at The Only Cannoli

In many Italian families, the kitchen is the gathering place and lots of laughs over rich and hearty meals usually follow. Recipes are passed on from generation to generation, and that definitely holds true for the ladies behind The Only Cannoli in Muskegon.

Co-owners Bethany and Brittany came by with a tray full of different cannolis and tell their story of how they started their business.

The Only Cannoli is located at 1925 Lakeshore Drive in Muskegon.

To learn more, call (231)-335-3095 or visit theonlycannoli.com.

