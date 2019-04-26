Griffins confident going into winner-take-all Game 5 on the road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- After Wednesday's game four loss at Van Andel Arena, the Grand Rapids Griffins will have to head back on the road for a win or go home Game 5 on Sunday afternoon. The Griffins took Game 1 at Allstate Arena to begin the series against the Chicago Wolves and that has the group confident they can do it again.

"Just the two wins we had, the way we've shown we can win and dominate at times is belief that we know we can win there," forward Chris Terry said, "we're a good hockey team and we're deep."

"We said if we could push it to five [games] we feel like we'd take it," defenseman Joe Hicketts added. "We just have to keep some energy and momentum into us and go into Chicago Sunday and do a job."

Meanwhile, head coach Ben Simon knows he has a group that can get that job done.

"I am more than confident with this group in this room to go to Chicago and win one hockey game."

The Griffins and Wolves drop the puck on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET.